Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch

Since its launch last year, the Hyundai Venue has gained a massive positive response in the Indin market. The compact-SUV was Hyundai's first connected car to make its way to India and how it has paid off. Following the last month of 2019, Hyundai has announced that it has crossed 1 lakh bookings for the SUV.

The Hyundai Venue comes in a total of 13 variants including five diesel and eight petrol variants across four trim levels – E, S, SX, and SX(0). It comes with three engine options – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The Venue is Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. Alongside this, it gets a 6-speed and a 5-speed manual transmission as well.

The tray of safety features in the Venue comes with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlock, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts. Onto one of the most exciting parts of the Hyundai Venue – the Blue Link connected car technology which allows owners to remotely start the Venue or open the doors, control the climate, sound the horn and control the light as well. It also provides real-time traffic information, detects vehicle theft, tracks and immobilize the Venue remotely.

