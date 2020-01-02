Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch
The Hyundai Venue was Hyundai's as well as India first connected car that came with advanced connectivity features onboard.
Hyundai Venue . (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18)
Since its launch last year, the Hyundai Venue has gained a massive positive response in the Indin market. The compact-SUV was Hyundai's first connected car to make its way to India and how it has paid off. Following the last month of 2019, Hyundai has announced that it has crossed 1 lakh bookings for the SUV.
The Hyundai Venue comes in a total of 13 variants including five diesel and eight petrol variants across four trim levels – E, S, SX, and SX(0). It comes with three engine options – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The Venue is Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. Alongside this, it gets a 6-speed and a 5-speed manual transmission as well.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Begin New Year with On-stage PDA, Video Goes Viral
- Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal Celebrate New Year, Enter 2020 With Cozy and Candid Snaps
- Rafael Nadal Takes a Dip, Enjoys Lobster Ahead of Start of Season With ATP Cup
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020
- 'The Book of Two Ways' Details the Deep-Rooted Egyptian Belief That 'Death Was a New Life'