Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Look, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rival - Watch Video

It’s here! The Hyundai Venue has finally made its debut and after numerous spy shots and leaks, we have got our hands on what the production version of the Venue will be like. Yes, it is still some time away from being launched and while we will be telling you how the car is to drive, in the meantime, here is everything you need to know about the Hyundai Venue.Let’s start off with the way the Venue looks. If you were to look at it from the sides, almost immediately you will be able to recognize that the Venue looks like a smaller version of the Hyundai Creta. This is because the Venue has a similar silhouette to the Creta and if you were to look closer, you will see that the Venue gets blacked out A and B Pillars whereas the C-Pillar is not, which makes the car look butch. Then there’s also the door cladding which is identical in shape to the one on the Creta be it on the doors or on the wheel arches. And last but not least, the raised roof rails are also similar.However, this is where the similarities end and the Venue begins to show its own design elements. What we really liked are the wheels which look simply fantastic. But it is from the front where the car really looks distinctive as it is the first one in its segment to carry the new trend of SUV faces. In the case of the venue, the top half contains the indicators whereas the headlamp assembly has been placed a bit lower. There’s also projector fog lamps which is a nice touch. The Indian version of the Venue also comes with faux skid plates in the front bumper to make it look a bit more SUV-ish. The biggest attraction though is the large front grille with a lot of chrome on it. Love it or hate it, the grille will catch attention wherever it goes, even if it is a bit polarizing.Coming to the back, it is evident that there is a bit of inspiration taken from a particular Swedish automaker and it also gets large texting at the back spelling out the car’s name. But that’s a good thing, I guess because this is where the car looks the best and looks like a design that will age really well and look good even after a few years. It’s got rather chunky tail lights with an intricate LED light placement that looks nice as well.So overall, it is clearly visible that Hyundai has tried hard and has pulled out all the stops to make the Venue look like a bigger SUV but when you start comparing the sizes with its competition, then the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Tata Nexon, the Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300 – All of them are wider and taller than the Hyundai Venue.Coming to the interiors of the Venue, well, it is a completely new design offering from Hyundai and it looks refreshing and upmarket. The quality of materials used feel decent and there are several brushed aluminium finishes all across the cabin, like on the AC vents, around the gear lever and also on the steering wheel. Speaking of which, there are steering mounted controls on offer and there is a digital readout on the air con controls as well which looks premium.What you will appreciate is the host of compartment spaces on offer and it also includes a wireless charging pad too and the glovebox is cooled as well. Overall it is a good place to be in. When it comes to the rear seat passengers, they have access to a charging port and also get rear AC vents. And yes, before you ask, Hyundai is offering an electric sunroof in the Venue.However, the highlight of the Venue has to be the Blue Link Technology that it comes with that offers a host of connectivity features, 33 to be exact, out of which 10 are custom–made for the Indian driving conditions. The system provides app connectivity on your smartphone and comes with an e-sim giving you the ability to connect with it without being physically present in the car and also allows you to have some nice tricks like being able to turn on your AC in the car remotely even before you get into it.It also gives access to real-time traffic conditions, remote vehicle immobilization and tracking of the vehicle in case of a theft. All of this can be accessed through the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has a great touch response and also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. What we really like are the buttons on the inside rearview mirror and on the car key which act as a shortcut for sending out an SOS signal to preset contacts.As for the engine options, there will be three – a 1.4-litre diesel engine that comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 1.2-litre petrol engine that comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine that comes with the choice of a 6-speed manual engine and a 7-speed Dual-Clutch transmission as well. We are yet to hit the road with the Venue so will tell you more about the all-important driving dynamics very soon.But as of now, this is what the Hyundai Venue looks like and the features that it will come with. Clearly, Hyundai has put in a lot of effort to make it look different and load it up with features and drivetrain options. What remains to be seen is the kind of price that they launch this car at and the way it drives as that will be important to make the Venue a success and take the fight to the competition. So, stay tuned for that.