Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Live Launch Blog: Specifications, Features, Price and More

Hyundai will be launching the much-awaited Venue compact SUV in India today and we will cover the live launch of the Venue event. The compact SUV is India's first connected car and also the brand’s first model to feature the ‘Blue Link’ connectivity solution, with 33 connected features. You can check the live blog below.The Venue will arrive in a total of 13 variants including five diesel and eight petrol variants across four trim levels – E, S, SX, and SX(0). It will come with three engine options -- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The Venue will be Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. Alongside this, it gets a 6-speed and a 5-speed manual transmission as well.