Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Live Launch Blog: Specifications, Features, Price and More

News18.com | May 21, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
Hyundai will be launching the much-awaited Venue compact SUV in India today and we will cover the live launch of the Venue event. The compact SUV is India's first connected car and also the brand’s first model to feature the ‘Blue Link’ connectivity solution, with 33 connected features. You can check the live blog below.

The Venue will arrive in a total of 13 variants including five diesel and eight petrol variants across four trim levels – E, S, SX, and SX(0). It will come with three engine options -- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The Venue will be Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. Alongside this, it gets a 6-speed and a 5-speed manual transmission as well.
May 21, 2019 11:34 am (IST)

We have already seen the Hyundai Venue in flesh and here's our first look review of the SUV. 

May 21, 2019 11:32 am (IST)

Hyundai Venue will be launched as the India's first connected car and gets the BlueLink Connected technology, with 33 connected features, including an eSIM.

May 21, 2019 11:18 am (IST)

The Hyundai Venue will be brand's 1st compact SUV offering in India and will stack against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport. 

Hyundai Venue. (Image: Hyundai)

There will be seven monotone colour options offered across all variants of Hyundai Venue -- Star Dust, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Deep Forest, Lava Orange and Denim Blue (the last three being new colours for Hyundai). Apart from the monochrome option, the Venue will also be available in three dual colour options--blue with white roof, orange with black roof and white with black roof.

It gets features like remote start-stop, remote climate control and remote door lock/unlock, along with a find my car function. The Venue also gets live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.

