Hyundai has decided to discontinue 5 variants of its Venue lineup on par with customer needs and market dynamics. The diesel versions E 1.5 diesel MT and S 1.5 diesel MT have been removed. Petrol versions that have been discontinued include the S 1.0 petrol iMT, S 1.0 petrol DCT, and SX (O) 1.0 petrol MT.

When it comes to new Venue trims, the S (O) and SX (O) Executive are on the list. The S (O) grade will have three engine options: 1.0-litre petrol with iMT and DCT, 1.5-litre diesel with manual gearbox, and a 2.0-litre diesel with DCT. Steel wheels will be offered with the S (O) trim. The SX (O) Executive will be available with a 1.5-litre diesel MT engine. Other upgrades include improvements to the BlueLink connected vehicle platform.

The SX (O) Executive level receives new steel wheels that replace the previous alloy wheels. This was most likely done to reduce the cost of the trim.

According to Gaadi Waadi, Hyundai Venue is offered with three engine choices in India. The first is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated inline-4 petrol engine that produces 83 PS and 114 Nm and is exclusively available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The second engine is a 1.5-litre turbocharged inline-4 diesel with 100 PS and 240 Nm of torque, mated solely to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The third is a 1.0-litre turbocharged inline-3 petrol engine with 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque. This engine is available with three gearbox options: a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT. There is also a plethora of premium features and equipment accessible on the Venue.

The highest models include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all power windows, automatic temperature control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, cruise control, a cooled glovebox, an integrated air purifier, an electrically operated sunroof, linked car technology, and other features.

Dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, stability control, central locking, child safety locks, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera (with dynamic guidance), hill assist, and other safety features are also available.

