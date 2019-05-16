Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Spotted at Dealership Ahead of Launch on May 21

The Hyundai Venue will be launched in India on May 21.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Spotted at Dealership Ahead of Launch on May 21
(Image: Source)
Loading...
The Hyundai Venue has been on the lips of almost all auto enthusiasts in the country. Hyundai's rival to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been creating quite a buzz for some time now and the South Korean brand is all set to launch the compact SUV on May 21. Recently, however, the Hyundai Venue was spotted at a dealership. Although the Venue has been revealed to the public, what's interesting about this particular model is the fact that it is the highly anticipated 1.0-litre, turbocharged, petrol engine which will come mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The Venue compact SUV will come with Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. The Venue also gets 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmissions. Another first from Hyundai is the 1.0-Litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. Apart from this, the Brezza rival will also get the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and 1.4 L Diesel Engine.

(Image: Source) (Image: Source)

The 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDI engine will produce a peak of power of 120 PS and a maximum torque of 172 Nm. This particular engine gets two transmission options – 7-Speed DCT and a 6-Speed manual gearbox.

The Venue will get quite a few first-in-segment features like 7 Speed DCT, wireless charger, air purifier, projector fog lamps, HD display screen, chrome outside door handles, wheel air curtains, Arkamys Sound, Eco-Coating and 3 Years/ Unlimited kilometres Warranty along with 3 years of roadside assistance.

(Image: Source) (Image: Source)

As far as safety is concerned, the Venue will come with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlock, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram