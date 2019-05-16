Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Spotted at Dealership Ahead of Launch on May 21

The Hyundai Venue has been on the lips of almost all auto enthusiasts in the country. Hyundai's rival to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been creating quite a buzz for some time now and the South Korean brand is all set to launch the compact SUV on May 21. Recently, however, the Hyundai Venue was spotted at a dealership. Although the Venue has been revealed to the public, what's interesting about this particular model is the fact that it is the highly anticipated 1.0-litre, turbocharged, petrol engine which will come mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.The Venue compact SUV will come with Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. The Venue also gets 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmissions. Another first from Hyundai is the 1.0-Litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. Apart from this, the Brezza rival will also get the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and 1.4 L Diesel Engine.The 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDI engine will produce a peak of power of 120 PS and a maximum torque of 172 Nm. This particular engine gets two transmission options – 7-Speed DCT and a 6-Speed manual gearbox.The Venue will get quite a few first-in-segment features like 7 Speed DCT, wireless charger, air purifier, projector fog lamps, HD display screen, chrome outside door handles, wheel air curtains, Arkamys Sound, Eco-Coating and 3 Years/ Unlimited kilometres Warranty along with 3 years of roadside assistance.As far as safety is concerned, the Venue will come with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlock, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts.