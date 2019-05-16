English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Spotted at Dealership Ahead of Launch on May 21
The Hyundai Venue will be launched in India on May 21.
(Image: Source)
Loading...
The Hyundai Venue has been on the lips of almost all auto enthusiasts in the country. Hyundai's rival to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been creating quite a buzz for some time now and the South Korean brand is all set to launch the compact SUV on May 21. Recently, however, the Hyundai Venue was spotted at a dealership. Although the Venue has been revealed to the public, what's interesting about this particular model is the fact that it is the highly anticipated 1.0-litre, turbocharged, petrol engine which will come mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.
The Venue compact SUV will come with Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. The Venue also gets 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmissions. Another first from Hyundai is the 1.0-Litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. Apart from this, the Brezza rival will also get the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and 1.4 L Diesel Engine.
(Image: Source)
The 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDI engine will produce a peak of power of 120 PS and a maximum torque of 172 Nm. This particular engine gets two transmission options – 7-Speed DCT and a 6-Speed manual gearbox.
The Venue will get quite a few first-in-segment features like 7 Speed DCT, wireless charger, air purifier, projector fog lamps, HD display screen, chrome outside door handles, wheel air curtains, Arkamys Sound, Eco-Coating and 3 Years/ Unlimited kilometres Warranty along with 3 years of roadside assistance.
(Image: Source)
As far as safety is concerned, the Venue will come with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlock, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts.
The Venue compact SUV will come with Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. The Venue also gets 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmissions. Another first from Hyundai is the 1.0-Litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. Apart from this, the Brezza rival will also get the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and 1.4 L Diesel Engine.
(Image: Source)
The 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDI engine will produce a peak of power of 120 PS and a maximum torque of 172 Nm. This particular engine gets two transmission options – 7-Speed DCT and a 6-Speed manual gearbox.
The Venue will get quite a few first-in-segment features like 7 Speed DCT, wireless charger, air purifier, projector fog lamps, HD display screen, chrome outside door handles, wheel air curtains, Arkamys Sound, Eco-Coating and 3 Years/ Unlimited kilometres Warranty along with 3 years of roadside assistance.
(Image: Source)
As far as safety is concerned, the Venue will come with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlock, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results