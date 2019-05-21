Hyundai Venue Compact SUV to Launch Today – Watch it Live Here [Video]

Hyundai is all set to launch the much-awaited Venue compact SUV in India today. The SUV is India's first connected car and will be available in 13 variants including five diesel and eight petrol variants across four trim levels – E, S, SX, and SX(0). The Hyundai Venue is the brand’s first model in India to feature the ‘Blue Link’ connectivity solution, with 33 connected features. You can watch the live video below-It will come with three engine options -- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The Venue will be Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. Alongside this, it gets a 6-speed and a 5-speed manual transmission as well.There will be seven monotone colour options offered across all variants of Hyundai Venue -- Star Dust, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Deep Forest, Lava Orange and Denim Blue (the last three being new colours for Hyundai). Apart from the monochrome option, the Venue will also be available in three dual colour options--blue with white roof, orange with black roof and white with black roof.It gets features like remote start-stop, remote climate control and remote door lock/unlock, along with a find my car function. The Venue also gets live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.