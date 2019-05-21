English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV to Launch Today – Watch it Live Here [Video]
Hyundai is all set to launch the much-awaited Venue compact SUV in India today.
Hyundai Venue. (Image: News18.com/Manav Sinha)
Loading...
Hyundai is all set to launch the much-awaited Venue compact SUV in India today. The SUV is India's first connected car and will be available in 13 variants including five diesel and eight petrol variants across four trim levels – E, S, SX, and SX(0). The Hyundai Venue is the brand’s first model in India to feature the ‘Blue Link’ connectivity solution, with 33 connected features. You can watch the live video below-
It will come with three engine options -- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The Venue will be Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. Alongside this, it gets a 6-speed and a 5-speed manual transmission as well.
There will be seven monotone colour options offered across all variants of Hyundai Venue -- Star Dust, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Deep Forest, Lava Orange and Denim Blue (the last three being new colours for Hyundai). Apart from the monochrome option, the Venue will also be available in three dual colour options--blue with white roof, orange with black roof and white with black roof.
It gets features like remote start-stop, remote climate control and remote door lock/unlock, along with a find my car function. The Venue also gets live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.
It will come with three engine options -- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The Venue will be Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. Alongside this, it gets a 6-speed and a 5-speed manual transmission as well.
There will be seven monotone colour options offered across all variants of Hyundai Venue -- Star Dust, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Deep Forest, Lava Orange and Denim Blue (the last three being new colours for Hyundai). Apart from the monochrome option, the Venue will also be available in three dual colour options--blue with white roof, orange with black roof and white with black roof.
It gets features like remote start-stop, remote climate control and remote door lock/unlock, along with a find my car function. The Venue also gets live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Johnny Depp Sued for Rs 2.4 Crore by Ex-Lawyers Over Unpaid Legal Bills
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: PUBG-Themed Flatmate Ad in Gurgaon is Looking For a New 'Squad Member'
- Niki Lauda, Formula 1 Legend Horrendously Burned in Fireball Crash 42 Years Ago, Dies Aged 70
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results