Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Unveiled, India's First Connected SUV

Hyundai Venue. (Image: News18.com/Manav Sinha)

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second largest car manufacturer has unveiled India's First Connected SUV - Hyundai Venue alongside the Global Preview at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. The sub-compact SUV was unveiled in midst of Arabian Sea at a unique venue - Cruise Liner. Advanced Connectivity and Multimedia Systems Hyundai Venue are India's first Smart Connected SUV with the most advanced Connectivity solution-'Hyundai Blue Link' which has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global Al (Artificial Intelligence) Company. The Hyundai Blue Link is Hyundai's global technology which is introduced in the Indian market with 33 features out of which 10 are India specific features for most practical and holistic connectivity with Safety, Convenience and various Vehicle Management Relationship Services. The Blue Link services will be complimentary for the first 3 years and post which customers can further renew the services. Hyundai is actively training a team of over 615 Blue Link Wizards who would be specialists in their field and in turn, will train over 10,000 Sales Consultants.Speaking at the unveiling of the Hyundai Venue, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, 'Today we are glad to unveil the Hyundai Venue - India's First Connected SUV at the most unique Venue. Hyundai Motor India is committed to lead the Indian Auto Industry by introducing a world-class product. Hyundai VENUE will create quality time for customers making their life a Happy Life."He also added, "Being India's First Connected SUV not only makes Hyundai Venue a New Benchmark in the segment but also demonstrates Hyundai's unwavering emphasis on offering the highest quality and feature-rich products to the customers. We believe the Hyundai Venue will enable ease of life and empower the customers to have a safer, connected and more versatile car ownership experience. The advanced and Intelligent Hyundai Blue Link will offer the customers control of their vehicle even when they are away from It."Hyundai says that the Venue is crafted step-by-step to meet the needs of Indian youth who seek future technology, Space, Comfort, Safety and Ergonomics with new age style. The development direction of Hyundai Venue is defined by Solid Presence, Refreshing Driving Experience and Leading-Edge Seamless Connectivity.Hyundai’s newest SUV also gets an Advanced Safety System providing the best Active and Passive safety for a stress-free driving. Built with the application of 69 % Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS).Approximately 9,000 Dealer Service manpower will also be trained for any customer queries related to Blue Link Services across the wide network of Hyundai dealership and service touch points. These specialists will be able to handle any query related to the new technology.Among many firsts in the industry, Hyundai will install Blue Link Simulation app across dealerships to give their customers a connected in-car experience. This will enable the customers to have a first-hand feel of the technology.The new Hyundai Venue boasts of a side profile which showcases a full volume wheel arch and strong character line, while the front Bold Mesh Pattern Grille includes the new Hyundai signature face. This unique character line continues through the tail lamps.The Hyundai Venue SUV will come with Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. The Venue also gets 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmissions. Another first from Hyundai is the 1.0-Litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. Apart from this, the Brezza rival will also get the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and 1.4 L Diesel Engine.The Kappa 1.0-litre T-GDI engine is developed by Hyundai Motor Group's R&D division. Hyundai claims that the 1.0-litre engine has a compact layout by integrating the exhaust manifold to the cylinder head thus improving the fuel efficiency at higher RPM ranges.The 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) is also developed by Hyundai's R&D Transmission team and the company says that this allows the least amount of torque transfer interruption while shifting gears. The transmission has been subjected to rigorous durability tests for ensuring High Gear Strength and better Clutch Friction Materials to offer the best performance at high speeds, off-road, hill-sides and harsh climatic conditions.The 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDI engine will produce a peak of power of 120 PS and a maximum torque of 172 Nm. This particular engine gets two transmission options – 7-Speed DCT and a 6-Speed manual gearbox. The older Kappa petrol and diesel engines will get a 5-speed and 6-speed manual gearbox, respectively.The Hyundai Venue will also get a long list of features, as is expected from Hyundai cars in India. The Venue SUV will get an electric sunroof, cruise control, voice recognition, rear AC vents, cornering lamps, glove box cooling and more.Here’s a look at some of the first-in-segment features the Hyundai Venue will come loaded with - 7 Speed DCT, wireless charger, air purifier, projector fog lamps, HD display screen, chrome outside door handles, wheel air curtains, Arkamys Sound, Eco-Coating and 3 Years/ Unlimited kilometres Warranty along with 3 years of roadside assistance.As far as safety is concerned, the Venue will come with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlock, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts.Here’s how the Hyundai Venue measures in Length, Width, Height & Wheelbase – 3995mm, 1770mm, 1590mm & 2500 mm.Onto one of the most exciting parts of the Hyundai Venue – the Blue Link connected car technology. Hyundai says that Blue Link will allow owners to remotely start the Venue or open the doors, control the climate, sound the horn and control the light as well. It will also provide real-time traffic information, detect vehicle theft, track and immobilize the Venue remotely.