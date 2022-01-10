Hyundai Venue Facelift Spied Testing with Tucson-Inspired Front Grille, Updated Rear Styling

Hyundai Venue has been one of the most successful products in the sub-4-meter SUV segment in India. Despite stiff competition, Venue has managed to carve its own niche and consistently ranked among the top 3 best selling sub-4-meter SUVs in India. A facelift version of the SUV is slated to hit the market in 2022, and the latest set of Venue's spy images give potential buyers more reasons to be excited about.

The spy images shared online by Instagram user MotorJason feature a completely camouflaged unit of the 2022 Venue. While the design detail remains under wraps, the images do give a glimpse of the upgraded grille that appears to have drawn inspiration from new-gen Tucson or the recently revealed Creta facelift.

Apart from the new broader grille, most of the offerings on Venue's front design remain unchanged. The SUV comes with the same projector headlamps, top-mounted LED DRLs, faux skid plate, round fog lamps and the prominent air dams that are offered on the current model.

The design language remains unchanged on the sides as well, however, we do see a set of alloy wheels. While the size remains the same, the alloys do have some fresh touches and have a simpler approach.

The taillight of the upcoming Venue has been reworked and features a more contemporary unit.

The SUV sports a double-barrel exhaust design now. Hyundai could even introduce more colour options with the new Venue. Currently, the compact SUV is available in Polar White, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver and Fiery Red colours

ALSO READ: TVS Raider Review: What Does it Take to be the New Benchmark?

In terms of safety and convenience features, Hyundai is likely to continue the same offerings with few additions. The current model of Venue comes loaded with features like electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist control, parking sensors with camera, tyre pressure monitoring, automatic headlamps and others.

Also Watch:

Since it's just a facelift, the engine units are unlikely to see a change. The current model of Venue is available in three engine options that include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1-litre turbo petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.