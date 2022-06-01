Hyundai Venue Facelift to Launch in India on June 16, Here’s How it Will Look

Hyundai India has announced the launch of the new Hyundai Venue in India on June 16. The Hyundai Venue is one of the best-selling cars made by Hyundai and it competes against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

While there is still a lot to be known about the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift, the Korean automaker has unveiled the design sketches that give a hint about the car’s styling. Keep in mind, though, that the sketch of a car is almost always more pleasant to look at and is meant to give the product a design direction. The real version of the car may look slightly different in terms of things like proportions and finish.

Watch Video:

Nevertheless, the sketches show that the upcoming Venue will come with an updated front and rear look. At the front, it will continue to come with a split headlamp design but the top light elements now look as if they are an extension of the grille itself. The bumpers have been redesigned to make them look wider and bolder with a bigger faux skid plate. The front grille gets a dark chrome finish. On the sides, expect the changes to be an updated wheel or wheel cap design. The big change, however, comes at the back where the Venue now gets a Kia Sonet-like connected tail lamp design. The rear bumper too sees major design overhaul. All in all, the car looks a lot sleek and modern than before.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As the leading mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been setting new benchmarks in India with the introduction of blockbuster products. Indian customers have showcased their love and trust in Hyundai, making us the most sold SUV brand of 2020 and 2021. I am sure, the new Hyundai Venue will continue to thrill customers both in India as well as export markets.”

As of now, Hyundai has not shared any more details about the drivetrain options of the car as well as how the interior will look like. But as is the case with new car launches these days, expect the automaker to officially keep releasing bits of information about the car to generate hype upto its launch date. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.