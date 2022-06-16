Hyundai Venue Facelift, With New Design and Features, Launched at Rs 7.53 Lakh

The Hyundai Venue is one of the best-selling cars in India. It has been a success ever since it was launched in our market but since then, the segment has seen newer offerings being launched by other automakers. Now, Hyundai has given the Venue SUV a nip and tuck in terms of design and has added more features as well. The new Hyundai Venue facelift has been launched in India starting at Rs 7.53 lakh – for which you will get the Venue with the 1.2-litre petrol engine. If you want the Venue with either the turbocharged 1.0-litre engine or the 1.5-litre diesel engine, then prices for those variants start at Rs 9.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The bookings for the Hyundai Venue facelift have started at Rs 21,000 and as per Hyundai, the waiting period for some variants has already shot up to 16 weeks.

The big change comes in the form of updated styling on the Venue. It now looks similar to the Hyundai Palisade SUV which was unveiled globally for other markets recently which also makes this Venue the car that launches this latest design language. The upcoming Hyundai Tucson and the Creta facelift will also come with similar designs.

At the front, it continues to come with a split headlamp design but the top light elements now look as if they are an extension of the grille itself. The bumpers have been redesigned to make them look wider and bolder with a bigger faux skid plate. The front grille gets a dark chrome finish. On the sides, the changes are an updated wheel or wheel cap design, depending on the variant. The big change, however, comes at the back where the Venue now gets a Kia Sonet-like connected tail lamp design. The rear bumper too sees a major design overhaul. All in all, the car looks a lot sleek and modern than before.

As for the interior, the Venue gets a dual-tone black and beige cabin and the rear seats can now recline. The Venue will come with features like an air purifier, wireless phone charger, paddle shifters, an electrically adjustable driver seat, two USB-C ports, and AC vents for rear passengers. The touchscreen infotainment system has been updated as well and the 8-inch unit now gets updated software and supports 60 connected tech features. It will come with Alexa and Google Assistant integration as well. The big highlight is the new steering wheel that has been borrowed from the Hyundai Creta which gives the car a fresh look. The Venue will also now come with three driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport, which can be changed through a rotary dial placed on the centre console.

Powering the updated Hyundai Venue are the same drivetrain options – a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 83 horsepower, a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that makes 120 horsepower, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 100 horsepower. These engines can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed manual gearbox, an iMT transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The combinations of these gearboxes and engines will depend on the variants on offer by Hyundai. These are identical to Hyundai Venue’s cousin, the Kia Sonet, but the advantage for the Sonet is that it offers a diesel-automatic variant while the Venue still does not.

The Hyundai Venue competes against the likes of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and also Nissan Magnite.

