Hyundai Venue Flux with Distinctive Styling Looks Like a Customized Vehicle, But is Company-Made

The Hyundai Venue is one of the most popular compact-SUVs in the country that is available with three powertrain options across 15 variants. However, the car you see above is not what’s kept for us. Christened as the Hyundai Venue Flux, the car is only available in the manufacturer’s home-turf in South-Korea. The flaring feature differentiating the car from the standard Venue is the exclusive hot-stamped radiator grille. In addition to this, the car also gets a new chrome-studded grille.

On the sides, the car gets a dedicated badge with its initials on the C-Pillar. The same badge is also available as an accessory in other colour schemes to be applied to any other standard model.

Hyundai Venue Flux Interiors. (Image source: Hyundai)

In terms of interiors, the car gets special colour highlights depending on the accent colour on the exterior. The accents on the inside can be found on elements like the drive mode dial, climate control dials and air vent adjusters, and contrasting stitching in the same colour.

Also Watch:

The changes in the Flux model is purely cosmetic as the mechanicals of the car remains the same. Which means powering the car is a 1.6-litre Smartstream petrol engine that outputs 123 PS at 6,300 rpm and 153.96 Nm of torque at 4,500rpm.