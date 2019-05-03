English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Venue: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Compact SUV - Watch Video
The compact SUV is launching on 21st May and would be competing in the Indian market with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.
Hyundai Venue. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday started bookings for India’s first connected SUV--Hyundai Venue. The compact SUV will be launched on 21st May and would be competing in the Indian market with the products Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.
Here is everything you want to know about Hyundai’s new car:
-- To book the car, customers can visit the Hyundai website and pre-book it online, or visit any dealership with a booking amount of Rs 21,000.
-- Hyundai said the Venue will be available in 13 variants – five diesel and eight petrol – across four trim levels – E, S, SX, and SX(O).
-- The Venue will come with three engine options -- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine.
-- There will be seven monotone colour options offered across all variants of Hyundai Venue --Star Dust, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Deep Forest, Lava Orange and Denim Blue (the last three being new colours for Hyundai).
-- Apart from the monochrome option, the Venue will also be available in three dual colour options--blue with white roof, orange with black roof and white with black roof.
-- The Hyundai Venue is the brand’s first model in India to feature the ‘Blue Link’ connectivity solution, with 33 connected features.
-- The Venue gets features like remote start-stop, remote climate control and remote door lock/unlock, along with a find my car function.
-- The Venue also gets live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.
-- The Hyundai Venue is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh.
