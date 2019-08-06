Following a massive positive response for its first internet car, the Hyundai Venue compact SUV has surpassed the monthly sales of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by 4283 units in July. Ahead of Venue’s launch in May, the Vitara Brezza enjoyed the top position in the segment with a long-spell of success.

Maruti Suzuki which sold 5302 units of the Vitara Brezza, was pushed down to the second place by Hyundai, which sold 9585 models of Venue in July. Last week, the Korean company announced 50,000 bookings for the Venue only 60 days after being launched.

At its launch, the Hyundai Venue sent ripples across the rapidly growing compact SUV segment, posing as the first connected car to enter the Indian automotive landscape. The Venue features Hyundai’s first-ever 1.0-litre Kappa turbocharged GDI Petrol engine mated to an in-house developed 7-speed DCT transmission, which is alongside an option of 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmission.

The Venue is Hyundai’s first model in India to feature the ‘Blue Link’ connectivity solution, with 33 connected features. It also gets live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.

The Venue is available in a total of 13 variants including five diesel and eight petrol variants across four trim levels – E, S, SX, and SX(0). It will come with three engine options -- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine.

The tray of safety features in the Venue comes with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlock, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts. Onto one of the most exciting parts of the Hyundai Venue – the Blue Link connected car technology. Hyundai says that Blue Link will allow owners to remotely start the Venue or open the doors, control the climate, sound the horn and control the light as well. It will also provide real-time traffic information, detect vehicle theft, track and immobilize the Venue remotely.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.