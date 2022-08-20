Hyundai Venue N Line India Launch on Sep 6: Check Expected Price, Features and More

Hyundai will soon be launching the Venue N Line in the Indian market. The launch date has been announced as Tuesday, September 6. The compact SUV has been given a facelift and it is built on the same template as the i20 N Line that was introduced in the country last year, as per information revealed through spy photos. It is expected to flaunt a sportier design and will also feature some cosmetic upgrades.

The new Hyundai Venue N Line will be equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Unlike the i20 N Line which has both iMT and DCT options, this sporty SUV will be available only with a DCT gearbox. It will come in two variants – N6 and N8. The motor is expected to push out 120PS and 172 Nm of peak torque.

Taking the mechanicals into consideration, Venue N will most probably not be too different from the standard model. However, Hyundai could tweak the suspension and exhaust for a sportier setup. A slight mechanical change could include 4 disc brakes for properly stopping the vehicle.

The spy photos have revealed that the compact SUV will have an N Line grille with angular inserts and an N badge on the front fender. The front and rear bumpers are expected to have a sharper design. Lower sections could be underlined with red and the roof rails could also get red inserts. A new design for the alloy wheels and a twin-tip exhaust is also expected.

The insides of the SUV are likely to carry the same design and layout as that of the current model. Although, Hyundai might introduce an all-black interior theme for the car with the inclusion of red accents. It could be equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, an upgraded infotainment system, and Bluelink-connected car tech. On the safety front, it will have six airbags.

Reports suggest that the Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift in India could be priced approximately at Rs 14.5-15.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the exact price will be revealed at the official launch.

