Hyundai Venue Outsells Creta to Become Company's Best-Selling SUV in September

Continuing the trend for the second month in a row, the Hyundai Venue has once again outsold the Creta SUV to be the company’s best-selling SUV. Hyundai sold 7,492 units of Venue that surpassed the 6,641 units of Creta that it sold last month.

Compared to the 11,000 units of the car that Hyundai managed to sell last year, the Creta showed a year-on-year decline of 40 per cent in September 2019. In July this year, the Hyundai Creta touched 6585 models of the car that surpassed the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza of which 5302 models were sold in the same month.

At its launch, the Hyundai Venue sent ripples across the rapidly growing compact SUV segment, posing as the first connected car to enter the Indian automotive landscape. The Venue features Hyundai’s first-ever 1.0-litre Kappa turbocharged GDI Petrol engine mated to an in-house developed 7-speed DCT transmission, which is alongside an option of 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmission.

The Venue is Hyundai’s first model in India to feature the ‘Blue Link’ connectivity solution, with 33 connected features. It also gets live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.

However, last month Maruti Suzuki managed to take back its lead-position in the SUV segment after it sold 10,362 units of the Vitara Brezza. While the car showed a year-on-year decline of 28 per cent, its month-on-month sales showed a growth of 68 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.