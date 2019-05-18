Hyundai Venue Prices Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch, Top-Rung Petrol Variant to Cost Rs 10.65 Lakh

Hyundai Venue leaked price (Image Source: Overdrive)

A couple of days before its official launch, prices of the upcoming Hyundai Venue have been reportedly leaked. A screengrab of the prices that has been reportedly leaked suggests that the top-spec SX+ automatic trim will be priced at Rs 10.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Sitting blow it will be the SX (O) manual variant that will set one back by Rs 10.09 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the top-spec diesel trim of the SX (O) variant is priced lower than the top-rung variant at Rs 10.42 lakh (ex-showroom).Once launched, the Hyundai Venue will compete against the likes the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport. The Hyundai Blue Link is Hyundai's global technology which is introduced in the Indian market with 33 features out of which 10 are India specific features for most practical and holistic connectivity with Safety, Convenience and various Vehicle Management Relationship Services.The Blue Link services will be complimentary for the first 3 years and post which customers can further renew the services. Hyundai is actively training a team of over 615 Blue Link Wizards who would be specialists in their field and in turn, will train over 10,000 Sales Consultants.Here’s a look at some of the first-in-segment features the Hyundai Venue will come loaded with - 7 Speed DCT, wireless charger, air purifier, projector fog lamps, HD display screen, chrome outside door handles, wheel air curtains, Arkamys Sound, Eco-Coating and 3 Years/ Unlimited kilometres Warranty along with 3 years of roadside assistance.As far as safety is concerned, the Venue will come with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlock, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts.Onto one of the most exciting parts of the Hyundai Venue – the Blue Link connected car technology. Hyundai says that Blue Link will allow owners to remotely start the Venue or open the doors, control the climate, sound the horn and control the light as well. It will also provide real-time traffic information, detect vehicle theft, track and immobilize the Venue remotely.