Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Compact SUV [Video]

Hyundai today announced the name of its all-new upcoming compact SUV - Hyundai Venue. The new name references a ‘place’ where people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle. Hyundai’s naming theme for SUVs has typically been a city or place. Hyundai says the Venue denotes the final destination, wherever that may be.Hyundai has already teased the upcoming compact SUV under the Great India Journey project wherein a series of videos will underline the SUV’s drivability at high altitudes and extreme weather conditions showcasing the character, strengths and capabilities. The SUV will embark on a journey from Hyundai Motor India’s plant in Sriperumbudur, Chennai and will be driven across different geographies and weather conditions.Hyundai showcased their smallest SUV concept called the Carlino at the Delhi Auto Expo 2016. Carlino's production version was codenamed QXi and the sub-compact SUV will sit below the Creta and will rival the popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.It is not known yet how much of the Carlino's looks from the concept will remain in the production version. The concept has boxy styling cues which are quite a change for Hyundai, which so far stuck with Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 family design.The car has already been spotted several earlier and recently it was spotted during testing in Delhi NCR. As of now, there is no official word from the company about the pricing of the new Hyundai Venue but it is expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh-Rs 9 lakh.