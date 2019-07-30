Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hyundai Venue Registers 50,000 Bookings in 60 Days Since Launch

Hyundai seems to have hit the bullseye with the Venue. The Tata Nexon which falls close to the Venue's price clocked 1,00,000 sales in almost two years since it was launched.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Venue Registers 50,000 Bookings in 60 Days Since Launch
Image for Representation (Image: Hyundai)
Loading...

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has clocked new milestone for recently launched Hyundai VENUE – India’s first Fully Connected SUV with fastest ever 50,000 bookings within sixty days of its launch. The Hyundai Venue sent ripples across the rapidly growing compact SUV segment, posing as the first connected car to enter the Indian automotive landscape. By all means, the Venue is Hyundai’s most potent weapon so far. Keep its tech-trickery aside, and the Venue still ships with plenty of features that qualify it to be a fierce competitor in the segment. The point in case – Hyundai’s first-ever 1.0-litre Kappa turbocharged GDI Petrol engine that is mated to an in-house developed 7-speed DCT transmission, which is alongside an option of 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmission.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said,” The Hyundai VENUE has been able to strike a chord with the iGen customers who seek future technology, Space, Comfort, Safety and Ergonomics with new-age style. We are extremely overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response and milestone created by VENUE with 50,000 bookings within sixty days of launch. We are glad that Indian customers have shown their faith in the Blue Link Connected Technology as out of the total VENUE delivered so far, over 55% of the cars are Blue Link Enabled Variant. Out of the 50,000 bookings, over 35% of customers have preferred the Hyundai’s in house Best in Segment -DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) Technology.”

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram