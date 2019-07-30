Hyundai Venue Registers 50,000 Bookings in 60 Days Since Launch

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has clocked new milestone for recently launched Hyundai VENUE – India’s first Fully Connected SUV with fastest ever 50,000 bookings within sixty days of its launch. The Hyundai Venue sent ripples across the rapidly growing compact SUV segment, posing as the first connected car to enter the Indian automotive landscape. By all means, the Venue is Hyundai’s most potent weapon so far. Keep its tech-trickery aside, and the Venue still ships with plenty of features that qualify it to be a fierce competitor in the segment. The point in case – Hyundai’s first-ever 1.0-litre Kappa turbocharged GDI Petrol engine that is mated to an in-house developed 7-speed DCT transmission, which is alongside an option of 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmission.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said,” The Hyundai VENUE has been able to strike a chord with the iGen customers who seek future technology, Space, Comfort, Safety and Ergonomics with new-age style. We are extremely overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response and milestone created by VENUE with 50,000 bookings within sixty days of launch. We are glad that Indian customers have shown their faith in the Blue Link Connected Technology as out of the total VENUE delivered so far, over 55% of the cars are Blue Link Enabled Variant. Out of the 50,000 bookings, over 35% of customers have preferred the Hyundai’s in house Best in Segment -DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) Technology.”