Hyundai Venue SUV Gets New S(O) and SX(O) Variant Options, See Details of What's New

Hyundai Motor India has updated the variant and trim selection for its Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV. A handful of the venue's versions have been discontinued, while others have been altered. Furthermore, two new versions for the vehicle have been launched — S(O) and SX(O) Executive.The Hyundai Venue presently has a starting price of Rs 6.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The most expensive trim level, Venue, costs Rs 11.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

New Variants added

The Hyundai Venue receives two new versions as part of the variant redesign – S(O) and SX(O) Executive. The former is available with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, whilst the latter is exclusively available in diesel. The turbo-petrol is available with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The S(O) trim level currently serves as the entry point for turbo-petrol and diesel engine models. While not all modifications to the equipment have been verified, Hyundai has upgraded the mid-spec Venue SX with new stylized steel wheels in favour of the previously available alloys.

Discontinued Variants

According to Autocar India, as part of the upgrade, Hyundai has discontinued certain Venue versions. The most obvious change is that the diesel engine is now only available in the S(O) trim level and above. The Venue diesel was originally offered in E and S trim levels, but both have been delisted by the manufacturer. This implies that the Venue diesel now begins at Rs 9.45 lakh, up from Rs 8.38 lakh previously.

Also Watch:

Carrying on to the petrol versions, the Venue turbo-petrol is now available starting with the new S(O) trim, while the Venue E and S are only offered with the normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine. The fully loaded SX(O) turbo-petrol with manual transmission has also been eliminated from the list. In the fully loaded variant, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol is currently only available with the iMT transmission.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here