Hyundai Venue SUV Sells Over 42,000 Units in 5 Months, Crosses 75,000 Bookings Across India

The Hyundai Venue has been a runaway success for the company ever since it was launched in India and now, with 42,681 units sold between May 2019 and September 2019, Hyundai Venue has become the highest-selling UV in India. The latest SUV from the house of Hyundai has also crossed the 75,000 units mark – both of these achievements have been completed by the Hyundai Venue in a matter if just 5 months.

The Hyundai Venue comes in a total of 13 variants including five diesel and eight petrol variants across four trim levels – E, S, SX, and SX(0). It comes with three engine options – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The Venue is Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. Alongside this, it gets a 6-speed and a 5-speed manual transmission as well.

WATCH HYUNDAI VENUE REVIEW:

The tray of safety features in the Venue comes with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlock, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts. Onto one of the most exciting parts of the Hyundai Venue – the Blue Link connected car technology which allows owners to remotely start the Venue or open the doors, control the climate, sound the horn and control the light as well. It also provides real-time traffic information, detects vehicle theft, tracks and immobilize the Venue remotely.

The Hyundai Venue starts at a price tag of Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

