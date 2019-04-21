Hyundai Venue SUV to Launch in India on May 21

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second largest car manufacturer had earlier unveiled India's First Connected SUV - Hyundai Venue alongside the Global Preview at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. The sub-compact SUV was unveiled in midst of Arabian Sea at a unique venue - Cruise Liner. Now that we've gotten to know what the Hyundai Venue looks like along with what it'll come loaded with, most of us are now eagerly anticipating its launch in India. Hyundai will be launching the Venue subcompact SUV in India on May 21, 2019. Once launched, the Hyundai Venue will compete against the likes the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.Advanced Connectivity and Multimedia Systems Hyundai Venue are India's first Smart Connected SUV with the most advanced Connectivity solution-'Hyundai Blue Link' which has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global Al (Artificial Intelligence) Company.The Hyundai Blue Link is Hyundai's global technology which is introduced in the Indian market with 33 features out of which 10 are India specific features for most practical and holistic connectivity with Safety, Convenience and various Vehicle Management Relationship Services.The Blue Link services will be complimentary for the first 3 years and post which customers can further renew the services. Hyundai is actively training a team of over 615 Blue Link Wizards who would be specialists in their field and in turn, will train over 10,000 Sales Consultants.The Hyundai Venue SUV will come with Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. The Venue also gets 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmissions. Another first from Hyundai is the 1.0-Litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. Apart from this, the Brezza rival will also get the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and 1.4 L Diesel Engine.The 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDI engine will produce a peak of power of 120 PS and a maximum torque of 172 Nm. This particular engine gets two transmission options – 7-Speed DCT and a 6-Speed manual gearbox.Here’s a look at some of the first-in-segment features the Hyundai Venue will come loaded with - 7 Speed DCT, wireless charger, air purifier, projector fog lamps, HD display screen, chrome outside door handles, wheel air curtains, Arkamys Sound, Eco-Coating and 3 Years/ Unlimited kilometres Warranty along with 3 years of roadside assistance.As far as safety is concerned, the Venue will come with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlock, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts.Onto one of the most exciting parts of the Hyundai Venue – the Blue Link connected car technology. Hyundai says that Blue Link will allow owners to remotely start the Venue or open the doors, control the climate, sound the horn and control the light as well. It will also provide real-time traffic information, detect vehicle theft, track and immobilize the Venue remotely.