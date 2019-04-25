Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV300 Spec Comparison: Features, Engine and More

Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)

Automakers already present in India, and those looking to enter the market like PSA Groupe, Kia & MG, are planning to take the SUV route in India. Needless to say that the compact SUV segment in India is gaining popularity at an extremely rapid pace. As a result, most of the automakers in the country are planning to launch new or updates already existing SUVs in the Indian market to meet the increasing consumer demand. Hyundai had recently unveiled the Venue compact SUV to the world. In India, the Hyundai Venue goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the recently launched Mahindra XUV300. Since it's launch, the XUV300 has been steadily been gaining popularity it the compact SUV segment, providing a much-needed alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which has been reigning supreme in sales. Since the Venue will launch in India on May 21, 2019, here's a look at how the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 stack up against each other as far as specifications & features are concerned -The new XUV300 carries forward the characteristics of the XUV500 with its cheetah-inspired design and advanced technology features. The XUV300 's headlamps integrate with the fog lamps forming a Cheetah-like tear-duct, while the pronounced wheel arches are inspired from the muscular haunches of the Cheetah. Furthermore, its dual-LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, give the upcoming SUV from a Mahindra signature style. The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli. Combined with a dual shade paint job and nicely done 17-inch alloys, the XUV300 looks quite refreshing and new in the segment.The new Hyundai Venue boasts of a side profile which showcases a full volume wheel arch and strong character line, while the front Bold Mesh Pattern Grille includes the new Hyundai signature face. This unique character line continues through the tail lamps. Overall, the Venue's design seems a lot more mature and 'international' when compared to some of its rivals. Also, the modern design of the front headlights, similar to that of the Tata Harrier, gels well with the overall look of the Venue.Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 110bhp and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 115bhp and churns out massive 300Nm of torque. The engines come mated to 6-speed manual transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O).The Hyundai Venue SUV will come with Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. The Venue also gets 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmissions. Another first from Hyundai is the 1.0-Litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. Apart from this, the Brezza rival will also get the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and 1.4 L Diesel Engine.The Mahindra XUV300 comes fully loaded with new age features as on its elder sibling the XUV500. The car gets a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, leather upholstery, cruise control and dual-zone climate control. It also gets reverse camera display with guidelines, push button start, engine idling stop and segment first features like heated ORVMs.Here's where the Venue has a clear advantage over most of its rivals. The Hyundai Venue gets a long list of features, as is expected from Hyundai cars in India. The Venue SUV will get an electric sunroof, cruise control, voice recognition, rear AC vents, glove box cooling and more. It will also get first-in-segment features like a wireless charger, air purifier, HD display screen, wheel air curtains, Arkamys Sound and more. Furthermore, the Venue will also be India first connected SUV with the Hyundai Blue Link technology which gets 33 connected car features out of which 10 are India-specific features.In terms of safety, the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which has received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The car also gets 7 airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels and ESP.As far as safety is concerned, the Venue will come with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlocks, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts.