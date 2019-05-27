English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV Spec Comparison - Which One is the Best?
Here's a look at how the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza stack up against each other.
Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.
The compact SUV segment in India has been gaining popularity at an extremely rapid pace. As a result, most of the automakers in the country are planning to launch new or updates already existing SUVs in the Indian market to meet the increasing consumer demand. Hyundai had recently launched the Venue compact SUV in India at a starting price for Rs 6.50 Lakhs. The Venue directly stacks up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which has been dominating the segment for quite a long time now, however, it is available only in the diesel variant and as a result, the price of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza starts upwards of Rs 7.68 Lakh. Here's a look at how the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza stack up against each other as far as specifications & features are concerned-
Looks:
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue. (Image: News18.com/Manav Sinha)
The new Hyundai Venue boasts of a side profile which showcases a full volume wheel arch and strong character line, while the front Bold Mesh Pattern Grille includes the new Hyundai signature face. This unique character line continues through the tail lamps. Overall, the Venue's design seems a lot more mature and 'international' when compared to the Vitara Brezza. Also, the modern design of the front headlights, similar to that of the Tata Harrier, gels well with the overall look of the Venue.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki has been given a makeover it gets new alloy wheels, in a glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches. The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents. At the back, it gets a hatch opening boot lid, silver bash plate and spoiler.
Engine:
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue's 1.0-litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. (Image: News18.com/Manav Sinha)
The Hyundai Venue SUV will come with Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. The Venue also gets 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmissions. Another first from Hyundai is the 1.0-Litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. Apart from this, the Brezza rival will also get the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and 1.4 L Diesel Engine.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with only 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine on the compact SUV also gets an optional 5-speed automatic gearbox.
Interiors:
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue. (Image: News18.com/Manav Sinha)
Here's where the Venue has a clear advantage over the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Hyundai Venue gets a long list of features, as is expected from Hyundai cars in India. The Venue SUV will get an electric sunroof, cruise control, voice recognition, rear AC vents, glove box cooling and more. It will also get first-in-segment features like a wireless charger, air purifier, HD display screen, wheel air curtains, Arkamys Sound and more. Furthermore, the Venue will also be India first connected SUV with the Hyundai Blue Link technology which gets 33 connected car features out of which 10 are India-specific features.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The cabin of Vitara Brezza is quite similar to other Maruti Suzuki cars in the market. This compact SUV also comes with electrically folding OVRMs and push start-stop function. It also gets climate control system as seen on the Swift. The car comes with 7-inch touchscreen multi-display screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as seen on other new Maruti offerings.
Safety:
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue. (Image: News18.com/Manav Sinha)
As far as safety is concerned, the Venue will come with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlocks, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
