Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon Compact SUV Spec Comparison: Engine, Features & More

1.5-litre Revotorq turbodiesel engine.

(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Hyundai Venue's 1.0-litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. (Image: News18.com/Manav Sinha)

Tata Nexon interiors. (Photo: Tata Motors)

It's easy to see that the compact SUV segment in India is gaining popularity at an extremely rapid pace. As a result of this, most of the automakers in the country are planning to launch new or update already existing SUVs in the Indian market to meet the increasing consumer demand. Hyundai had recently unveiled the Venue compact SUV to the world. In India, the Hyundai Venue goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the recently launched Mahindra XUV300.Since it's launch, the Tata Nexon has been a steady seller in the compact SUV segment. Tata's recent change in the design of their vehicles has won quite a few hearts, and, continues to do so in the Indian market. Since the Venue will launch in India on May 21, 2019, here's a look at how the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon stack up against each other as far as specifications & features are concerned -Designed at Tata Motors’ in-house facility in Pune, the sub-4-meter compact SUV has a wide and strong stance because of the sloping roofline, big 16-inch alloy wheels and the flared wheel arches. The front end of the Nexon is bold, thanks to the projector headlamps which also come with nice looking Daytime running lights. From the back, the tail lights are all LEDs and the x-shaped ivory white accent makes gives the Nexon an instant recall factor.The new Hyundai Venue boasts of a side profile which showcases a full volume wheel arch and strong character line, while the front Bold Mesh Pattern Grille includes the new Hyundai signature face. This unique character line continues through the tail lamps. Overall, the Venue's design seems a lot more mature and 'international' when compared to some of its rivals. Also, the modern design of the front headlights, similar to that of the Tata Harrier, gels well with the overall look of the Venue.The Tata Nexon comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 110 hp and 170 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that develops 110 hp and 260 Nm of torque. The AMT transmission is available as an option with both these engine choices and will be a 6-speed unit.The Hyundai Venue SUV will come with Hyundai’s first model in India to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and an automatic gearbox with DCT technology. The Venue also gets 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmissions. Another first from Hyundai is the 1.0-Litre Kappa Turbocharged GDI Petrol Engine. Apart from this, the Brezza rival will also get the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and 1.4 L Diesel Engine.The Tata Nexon comes with a push-button start and electrically folding outside rearview mirrors. The star attraction, though, is the 6.5-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display which is connected to 8 speaker audio system designed by Harman. The Nexon gets the usual AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity and also comes with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.Here's where the Venue has a clear advantage over most of its rivals. The Hyundai Venue gets a long list of features, as is expected from Hyundai cars in India. The Venue SUV will get an electric sunroof, cruise control, voice recognition, rear AC vents, glove box cooling and more. It will also get first-in-segment features like a wireless charger, air purifier, HD display screen, wheel air curtains, Arkamys Sound and more. Furthermore, the Venue will also be India first connected SUV with the Hyundai Blue Link technology which gets 33 connected car features out of which 10 are India-specific features.From the safety perspective, the car will have front dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control. In addition, buyers can also get brake assist feature which helps when stopping in an emergency along with Isofix child seat mounts.As far as safety is concerned, the Venue will come with 6 airbags, speed sensing auto door unlocks, ESC/ESP & (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX mounts.