Hyundai Venue With iMT Transmission Launched at Rs 10 Lakh in India, Sport Trim at Rs 10.20 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has launched the intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) on the SX and SX(O) trim of the Venue compact SUV. The SX trim with the new transmission comes in at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), while the SX(O) is priced at Rs 11.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The iMT essentially allows the driver of the vehicle to have two-pedal, clutch-less driving experience.

The Sport Trim, on the other hand, with the same engine is priced at Rs 10. 20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SX variant and Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SX(O) variant.

This transmission will also have an option of a ‘Manual’ mode where the driver can have controls over upshifts and downshifts of the transmission. This gearbox is first available with the Hyundai Venue, paired along with the 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDi petrol engine and will be a 6-speed unit.

Also Watch:

Hyundai’s iMT technology helps to maintain an aggressive price tag of the vehicle while at the same time be able to offer a two-pedal driving experience. This is because it eliminates the need of a clutch pedal as instead, there is now an Actuator mounted on the manual transmission unit which does the shifting for you, by detecting the driver inputs and reacting accordingly thanks to an onboard computer.

With the introduction of this variant, the Hyundai Venue now has a choice of two types of automatic transmission options – a 6-speed AMT gearbox as mentioned above and the already existing 7-speed DCT gearbox. The price of the 6-speed AMT gearbox-equipped variant is yet to be announced.