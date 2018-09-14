Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched in India for Rs 11.69 Lakh, Gets New Marina blue Color

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), has announced the introduction of the Next Gen VERNA Anniversary Edition as Hyundai Verna celebrates 1st anniversary in India. The Anniversary Edition will be limited to 1,000 units based on the single trim SX(O) in MT & AT transmissions and petrol and diesel variants and will feature in White colour and an all-new special edition colour- Marina Blue.The SX(O) MT Petrol of the Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs 11,69,413. The SX(O) AT Petrol is priced at Rs 12,83,413 and SX(O) MT Diesel at Rs 13,03,413 (all prices Ex-Showroom, Delhi). Hyundai is the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest exporter. Hyundai has sold 52,482 units of the new Verna in the domestic market and 27,126 units sold in the International markets till now.Commenting on the introduction of Verna Anniversary Edition, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The Next-Gen VERNA is a Game Changer product which has won the hearts of Indian and global customers since its launch in August 2017 and is the preferred choice of auto experts. As the Next-Gen VERNA marks its first year Anniversary in India, our endeavour is to delight customers with the New VERNA Anniversary Edition featuring look including an attractive new exterior colour that will make the VERNA even more aspirational.”Here are some of the changes in the Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition - Front and Rear Skid Plate, Black ORVM, Shark Fin Antenna, Rear Spoiler, Wireless Phone Charging, Anniversary Edition Emblem.