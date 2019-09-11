Hyundai Verna Beats Maruti Ciaz and Honda City in August Car Sales

With the economic slowdown hitting the automobile industry hard, a number of manufacturers have put a stop on production to clear out their stocks. The executive sedan segment is one such area of the industry, which has suffered major losses for the same, despite being popular among Indians lately. Sales number for the same segment is out for the month of August 2019, and despite a slump, they still look promising for Hyundai. Executive sedans comprise of cars such as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, VW Vento, Toyota Yaris. For the month of August, Hyundai Verna has placed itself on the top of the sales chart followed by Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City, which is at third position.

Reports reveal that the Hyundai has sold 1,591 units of Verna executive sedan in the month of August. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,596 units of Ciaz sedan and 1,593 units of Honda City during the same period of time. While the difference between the top 3 cars in the sale list is marginal, others who have made it to the list include the Skoda Rapid with 791 units, as well as the VW Vento, Toyota Yaris, Nissan Sunny and Fiat Linea at the last spot with 4 units. While the sale figures may not look dismal, comparison with last year records, Hyundai has shown a negative growth of 52 per cent and Maruti has a sales dip of 77 per cent. Honda City, which obtained third place, has a negative growth of 43 per cent. In totality, August 2018 saw 15,737 units of executive sedans being sold as compared to the mere 6,140 sold this year.

The Hyundai Verna on its part is attractively priced with an average ex-showroom price tag of Rs 8.08 lakhs. It is available in four engine options in India, 1.4 litre petrol with 99 Bhp-132 Nm outputs and a 6 speed manual gearbox, a 1.6 liter petrol engine with 121 Bhp-151 Nm outputs, and 6 speed manual and automatic gearbox options, a 1.4 liter turbocharged diesel with 89 Bhp-220 Nm and a 6 speed manual gearbox, and finally a 1.6 liter turbocharged diesel engine with 126 Bhp-260 Nm, and 6 speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

