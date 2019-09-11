Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Hyundai Verna Beats Maruti Ciaz and Honda City in August Car Sales

The Hyundai Verna is attractively priced with an average ex-showroom price tag of Rs 8.08 lakhs and is available in four variants in the country.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 11, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Verna, 2017 Hyundai Verna, Technology News
New 2017 Hyundai Verna. Image used for representative purpose only. (Image: Hyundai India)
Loading...

With the economic slowdown hitting the automobile industry hard, a number of manufacturers have put a stop on production to clear out their stocks. The executive sedan segment is one such area of the industry, which has suffered major losses for the same, despite being popular among Indians lately. Sales number for the same segment is out for the month of August 2019, and despite a slump, they still look promising for Hyundai. Executive sedans comprise of cars such as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, VW Vento, Toyota Yaris. For the month of August, Hyundai Verna has placed itself on the top of the sales chart followed by Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City, which is at third position.

Reports reveal that the Hyundai has sold 1,591 units of Verna executive sedan in the month of August. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,596 units of Ciaz sedan and 1,593 units of Honda City during the same period of time. While the difference between the top 3 cars in the sale list is marginal, others who have made it to the list include the Skoda Rapid with 791 units, as well as the VW Vento, Toyota Yaris, Nissan Sunny and Fiat Linea at the last spot with 4 units. While the sale figures may not look dismal, comparison with last year records, Hyundai has shown a negative growth of 52 per cent and Maruti has a sales dip of 77 per cent. Honda City, which obtained third place, has a negative growth of 43 per cent. In totality, August 2018 saw 15,737 units of executive sedans being sold as compared to the mere 6,140 sold this year.

The Hyundai Verna on its part is attractively priced with an average ex-showroom price tag of Rs 8.08 lakhs. It is available in four engine options in India, 1.4 litre petrol with 99 Bhp-132 Nm outputs and a 6 speed manual gearbox, a 1.6 liter petrol engine with 121 Bhp-151 Nm outputs, and 6 speed manual and automatic gearbox options, a 1.4 liter turbocharged diesel with 89 Bhp-220 Nm and a 6 speed manual gearbox, and finally a 1.6 liter turbocharged diesel engine with 126 Bhp-260 Nm, and 6 speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram