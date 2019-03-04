English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Working on Specifically Designed Platform For Electric Vehicles
This is a step in the right direction for Hyundai if they want to accomplish their goal of introducing 44 EVs over the next six years.
Hyundai Kona Electric Crossover. (Image: News18.com)
Hyundai plans to debut a new electric car next year on a new dedicated EV platform. While Hyundai is no stranger to developing electric and plug-in vehicles, all those that are currently on the market use the same chassis that structures their gas-powered counterparts; however, the company announced that a new electric vehicle will be launched next year on its own, dedicated EV platform.
This is a step in the right direction for Hyundai if they want to accomplish their goal of introducing 44 EVs over the next six years. By 2025, the company plans to be "one of the world's top three EV manufacturers." So far, no details about the upcoming model have been released, but we can expect it to have similar specs to the Kona Electric and Ioniq, at least.
In any case, the new platform is going to be an integral part of Hyundai's transition towards electric, a commitment that the company will be investing almost $3 billion in for research and development. This upcoming electrified platform is sure to be the basis not only of the model coming in 2020, but the models that will be introduced through to 2025.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
