Hyundai's New Three-Row Flagship SUV Named Palisade, To Be Unveiled at LA Auto Show
Global media will see the Palisade for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 28.
Hyundai Logo (Image: Reuters)
Hyundai has announced the name of its new 2020 flagship SUV: Hyundai Palisade. The new SUV name references a series of coastal cliffs and might naturally be associated by many with the Pacific Palisades, an affluent and beautiful neighborhood in Southern California.
The future Palisade SUV will convey a bold exterior and has strong inherent imagery of safety and security, especially important with parents with growing families and active lifestyles. Palisade styling will offer dignity with style in an understated theme that demonstrates clear differentiation worthy of a flagship SUV. Global media will see the Palisade for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 28. The Palisade will begin U.S. market availability in the summer of 2019.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
