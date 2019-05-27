Air Chief Marshal Pays Tribute to Sqn. Leader Ajay Ahuja Killed in 1999 Kargil War, Flies MiG-21 - Watch Video

#WATCH Punjab: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa pays tribute to Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja who was killed in action during operation Safed Sagar (Kargil 1999), by leading a 'Missing Man' formation flypast of MiG-21 aircraft from Bhisiana IAF station. Air Marshal R Nambiar, also takes part. pic.twitter.com/Q2CaRe1sus — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

Indian Air Force’s Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa today paid tribute to Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja who was killed in action during the operation Safed Sagar in the Kargil war of 1999. Dhanoa led the 'Missing Man' formation flypast of MiG-21 aircraft from the Bhisiana IAF station. Air Marshal R Nambiar, also took part in the tribute.The missing man formation is done to pay tribute to the martyrs of IAF who lost their lives in action. India is celebrating 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas of victory over Pakistan during the 1999 war. IAF played a pivotal role in deciding the result of the war and launched their first attack on the Pakistani posts on 26th May, 1999.Birender Singh Dhanoa also flew a number of MiG-21 sorties in Sulur, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu recently while visiting India’s only Tejas squadron. Dhanoa had commanded 17 squadrons (flying Type 96) during the Kargil operations.Interestingly, during his visit to Sulur, Dhanoa undertook a sortie on the two-seater trainer version of the aircraft and followed it up with three solo flights on Mig-21 Type 96, the oldest variant of the aircraft.Recently a MiG-21 Bison piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a much superior F-16 Falcon during the aftermath of Balakot strikes.(With inputs from IANS)(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)