1-min read

IAF AN-32 Aircraft Overshoots Runway at Mumbai International Airport, Several Flights Delayed

Many commercial flights have been reported delayed at the Mumbai International Airport.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
IAF AN-32 Aircraft Overshoots Runway at Mumbai International Airport, Several Flights Delayed
IAF AN-32. Image for representation. (Image: IAF/ Twitter)
An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft overshot the runway while taking off late last night at the Mumbai International Airport. No injury or damage has been reported. The aircraft was taking off the Runway 27, which is the main take-off, landing runway of the Mumbai Airport.

Many flights have been delayed and the airport authorities are utilizing the second runway for regular commercial flights till the time AN-32 is taken off the main runway.

The aircraft was flying to the Bengaluru’s Yelahanka military airbase.

More details are awaited.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
