IAF AN-32 Aircraft Overshoots Runway at Mumbai International Airport, Several Flights Delayed

An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft overshot the runway while taking off late last night at the Mumbai International Airport. No injury or damage has been reported. The aircraft was taking off the Runway 27, which is the main take-off, landing runway of the Mumbai Airport.Many flights have been delayed and the airport authorities are utilizing the second runway for regular commercial flights till the time AN-32 is taken off the main runway.The aircraft was flying to the Bengaluru’s Yelahanka military airbase.More details are awaited.