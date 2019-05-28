Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IAF AN-32 Transport Aircraft Certified to Fly on Bio-Jet Fuel

The approval for use of bio-fuel to fly the Russian made fleet was given by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC).

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
IAF AN-32 Transport Aircraft Certified to Fly on Bio-Jet Fuel
File photo of an AN-32 transporter aircraft.
In a significant move, the fleet of AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force was certified to fly on blended aviation fuel containing up to 10 per cent bio-jet fuel. The approval for use of bio-fuel to fly the Russian made fleet was given by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), officials said. "IAF's formidable workhorse, the Russian made AN-32 aircraft was formally fleet certified to fly on blended aviation fuel containing up to 10 per cent of indigenous bio-jet fuel," IAF spokesperson Group Capt. Anupam Banerjee said. The IAF undertook a series of evaluation tests and trials using the green aviation fuel for the last one year.

"The scope of these checks was in consonance with the international aviation standards. Today's approval is an acknowledgement of the meticulous testing using the indigenous bio-jet fuel by the IAF," Banerjee said. The use of bio-fuel for military aircraft was cleared for use by IAF after months of exhaustive ground and flight trials. The indigenous bio-jet fuel was first produced by the Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun in 2013, but it could not be tested or certified for commercial use on aircraft due to lack of test facilities in the civil aviation
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

