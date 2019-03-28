IAF Demonstrates HAL Tejas LCA Fighter Jet's Flying Power at LIMA, Malaysia – Watch Video

#LIMA2019 : Flying readily captures the imagination of everyone, indeed display flying, epitomises daring, adventure & glamour associated with fighter flying.

The show commenced on 26 Mar 19, glimpses of #Tejas at Malaysia on 1st day of LIMA-19.

Indian Air Force recently participated in LIMA, Malaysia with LCA-Tejas aircraft for the 1st time. The indigenous supersonic fighter jet Tejas showcased its flying power and a video has been shared by the Indian Air Force Twitter handle. Hon'ble PM of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad & the Defence Minister of Malaysia, Mohamad Sabu also visited the Tejas aircraft & interacted with team IAF.India projected the Tejas aircraft in a big way at the five-day Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) in Malaysia as it has been manufactured indigenously at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.The IAFs' team departed from Air Force Station Kalaikunda for Langkawi on March 22 via Myanmar, Yangon. "India's indigenous supersonic Light Combat Aircraft(LCA)-Tejas & the world's lightest supersonic fighter which has already joined IAF, is for the 1st time taking part in aerial displays during 05 day Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition," the IAF said on its official Twitter handle.The IAF also posted pictures and a video of the Tejas aircraft practicing. The Langkawi International Maritime Aero Expo (LIMA-2019) is planned in Langkawi, Malaysia from March 26 to March 30, which will provide an opportunity to the IAF air-warriors to interact with their Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) counterparts and foster close relationship between the two services.