Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IAF Has Lost a Squadron Worth Fighter Jets Since 2014-15, 44 Aircraft and Choppers in Total

The details of the crashes since 2014-15 were provided in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik while replying to a question.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IAF Has Lost a Squadron Worth Fighter Jets Since 2014-15, 44 Aircraft and Choppers in Total
IAF officials pay homage to the 13 personnel who lost their life in IAF An-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh, in Jorhat. (PTI)
Loading...

Forty-four aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force were lost in crashes since 2014-15 in which 46 personnel were killed, according to government data. The break up of the aircraft lost is 26 fighter jets, six helicopters, nine trainer aircraft and three transport planes.

The details of the crashes since 2014-15 were provided in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik while replying to a question. The IAF lost 11 aircraft and helicopters each in the year 2014-15 and 2019-20.

According to Naik's written reply, a total of 12 pilots, seven aircrew and 27 service personnel were killed in the crashes.

"Every aircraft accident in the IAF is investigated by Court of Inquiry (CoI) to ascertain the cause of accident and recommendations of the completed CoIs are implemented," he said.

Last month, an An-32 transport aircraft of IAF crashed in Arunachal Pradesh in which all 13 personnel on board the plane were killed.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram