IAF Has Lost a Squadron Worth Fighter Jets Since 2014-15, 44 Aircraft and Choppers in Total

Forty-four aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force were lost in crashes since 2014-15 in which 46 personnel were killed, according to government data. The break up of the aircraft lost is 26 fighter jets, six helicopters, nine trainer aircraft and three transport planes.

The details of the crashes since 2014-15 were provided in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik while replying to a question. The IAF lost 11 aircraft and helicopters each in the year 2014-15 and 2019-20.

According to Naik's written reply, a total of 12 pilots, seven aircrew and 27 service personnel were killed in the crashes.

"Every aircraft accident in the IAF is investigated by Court of Inquiry (CoI) to ascertain the cause of accident and recommendations of the completed CoIs are implemented," he said.

Last month, an An-32 transport aircraft of IAF crashed in Arunachal Pradesh in which all 13 personnel on board the plane were killed.