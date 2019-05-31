IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence

A downsized model of the Rafale fighter jet has been put up outside the official residence of Indian Air Force (IAF) chief in New Delhi, a media report said on Friday. Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa’s Akbar Road residence is located just opposite the headquarters of the Congress party, which had raked up alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal as part of its campaign against the Narendra Modi government during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election.The Rafale model comes with two fuselage-mounted Meteor missiles, two wing-tip MICA missiles, a centerline drop tank, and two under-wing drop tanks, besides a French precision-guided munition. IAF sources quoted by The Print said the Rafale model was placed outside Dhanoa’s residence a month ago and had nothing to do with Lok Sabha Election results.The first model of the Rafale was put up inside the Air Headquarters. “The second model has come up at the chief’s house,” a source told The Print.Amid the Congress’ concerted attacks on the government over the deal, Dhanoa had called Rafale a “game-changer” for the IAF.“IAF is about to get two squadrons of Rafale. Rafale has the capability that no enemy can interfere in air operations, which is a big thing. It will come and change the balance back to us,” he had said.India will receive the first of the 36 Rafale jets in September.