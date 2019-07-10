IAF is worried About Pigeons Ahead of Deputing 1st Rafale Squadron in Ambala: Here's Why
A complaint highlighting the issue has been filed by the IAF with the local administration as the pigeons don’t seem to be afraid of the loud noise of the aircraft.
Rafale, a French fighter aircraft flies ahead of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Image for representation (Image: AP)
Following two incidents where a flock of birds disrupted the take-off of Combat aircraft, the Indian Air Force is worried about the safety and security of its planes ahead of the arrival of the Rafale jets. Sources at the IAF have suggested that a few locals are breeding pigeons in their houses that are in close vicinity to the base.
A complaint highlighting the same has been filed by the IAF with the local administration as the pigeons don’t seem to be afraid of the loud noise of the aircraft, reports stated. One of them even crashed into the engine of an airplane recently. India’s new Rafale jets are expected to be inducted in 17 squadrons at the Ambala airbase by May 2020. Hence, the force wants the breeding of pigeons to stop immediately.
#SavingLives: On the morning of 27 June19, an IAF Jaguar aircraft loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks & Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods took off from AFS Ambala for a training mission. Immediately after take off, the aircraft encountered a flock of birds. pic.twitter.com/Mb0otqadVe— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 28, 2019
Nearly two weeks ago, an IAF Jaguar pilot jettisoned fuel tanks of the aircraft after one of the engines failed after getting hit by a bird. Around 10 kg of practice bombs were attached to the aircraft, officials said. Lauding the quick reaction, the IAF released a 48-second video of the birds hit and drop of fuel tanks.
