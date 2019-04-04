English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAF Pilot Talks About Flying Tejas LCA Fighter Jet as Display Aircraft in Malaysia – Watch Video
IAF has shared a video of Group Captain Samrath Dhankhar sharing his experience of flying the Tejas LCA as a display jet in Malaysia.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Indian Air Force recently participated in LIMA, Malaysia with LCA-Tejas aircraft for the 1st time. The indigenous supersonic fighter jet Tejas showcased its flying power and a video was shared on the Indian Air Force Twitter handle displaying the flying prowess of indigenously built Tejas by HAL. The Hon’ble PM of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad & the Defence Minister of Malaysia, Mohamad Sabu also visited the Tejas aircraft & interacted with team IAF.
Now IAF has shared another video of Group Captain Samrath Dhankhar who was the display pilot for Tejas aircraft at LIMA. He tells us what it takes to be a display pilot and what manoeuvres he performed in the Tejas LCA at the recently concluded LIMA, Malaysia.
India projected the Tejas aircraft in a big way at the five-day Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) in Malaysia as it has been manufactured indigenously at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.
The IAFs' team departed from Air Force Station Kalaikunda for Langkawi on March 22 via Myanmar, Yangon. "India's indigenous supersonic Light Combat Aircraft(LCA)-Tejas & the world's lightest supersonic fighter which has already joined IAF, is for the 1st time taking part in aerial displays during 05 day Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition," the IAF said on its official Twitter handle.
The IAF also posted pictures and a video of the Tejas aircraft practicing. The Langkawi International Maritime Aero Expo (LIMA-2019) concluded in Langkawi, Malaysia from March 26 to March 30, which provided an opportunity to the IAF air-warriors to interact with their Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) counterparts and foster close relationship between the two services.
With Inputs from PTI
Now IAF has shared another video of Group Captain Samrath Dhankhar who was the display pilot for Tejas aircraft at LIMA. He tells us what it takes to be a display pilot and what manoeuvres he performed in the Tejas LCA at the recently concluded LIMA, Malaysia.
#LIMA2019 : Display flying epitomises adventure & glamour. But the precision comes with hard work & practice.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 2, 2019
Gp Capt Samrath Dhankhar, is the display pilot for Tejas aircraft.
He tells us all it takes to be a display pilot. pic.twitter.com/x0N3e62Tiu
India projected the Tejas aircraft in a big way at the five-day Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) in Malaysia as it has been manufactured indigenously at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.
The IAFs' team departed from Air Force Station Kalaikunda for Langkawi on March 22 via Myanmar, Yangon. "India's indigenous supersonic Light Combat Aircraft(LCA)-Tejas & the world's lightest supersonic fighter which has already joined IAF, is for the 1st time taking part in aerial displays during 05 day Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition," the IAF said on its official Twitter handle.
The IAF also posted pictures and a video of the Tejas aircraft practicing. The Langkawi International Maritime Aero Expo (LIMA-2019) concluded in Langkawi, Malaysia from March 26 to March 30, which provided an opportunity to the IAF air-warriors to interact with their Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) counterparts and foster close relationship between the two services.
With Inputs from PTI
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Boeing Successfully Tests 737 Max Anti-Stall Software With CEO in Flight
- Ranveer Singh and 'Kapil's Devils' Take Over Dharamshala As '83 Goes on Floor, See Pic
- 'A Bogus Film of a Flop Hero': Congress Takes Jibe at Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Modi Biopic
- State Medical Department in India Stored 12.5 Million Pregnancy Records without Password
- Moise Kean 50-50 to Blame For Racist Abuse Received, Says Juventus Teammate; Blasted on Social Media
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results