IAF Pilot Talks About Flying Tejas LCA Fighter Jet as Display Aircraft in Malaysia – Watch Video

Indian Air Force recently participated in LIMA, Malaysia with LCA-Tejas aircraft for the 1st time. The indigenous supersonic fighter jet Tejas showcased its flying power and a video was shared on the Indian Air Force Twitter handle displaying the flying prowess of indigenously built Tejas by HAL. The Hon’ble PM of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad & the Defence Minister of Malaysia, Mohamad Sabu also visited the Tejas aircraft & interacted with team IAF.Now IAF has shared another video of Group Captain Samrath Dhankhar who was the display pilot for Tejas aircraft at LIMA. He tells us what it takes to be a display pilot and what manoeuvres he performed in the Tejas LCA at the recently concluded LIMA, Malaysia.India projected the Tejas aircraft in a big way at the five-day Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) in Malaysia as it has been manufactured indigenously at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.The IAFs' team departed from Air Force Station Kalaikunda for Langkawi on March 22 via Myanmar, Yangon. "India's indigenous supersonic Light Combat Aircraft(LCA)-Tejas & the world's lightest supersonic fighter which has already joined IAF, is for the 1st time taking part in aerial displays during 05 day Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition," the IAF said on its official Twitter handle.The IAF also posted pictures and a video of the Tejas aircraft practicing. The Langkawi International Maritime Aero Expo (LIMA-2019) concluded in Langkawi, Malaysia from March 26 to March 30, which provided an opportunity to the IAF air-warriors to interact with their Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) counterparts and foster close relationship between the two services.With Inputs from PTI