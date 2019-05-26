Take the pledge to vote

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

IAF Remembers 1999 Kargil War with Throwback Images of MiG Jets from 1st Attack on Pakistani Posts

The IAF fighter jets, including MiG-21 and MiG-29 attacked Pakistani posts during the 1999 Kargil War starting today 20 years back.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:May 26, 2019, 9:59 PM IST
IAF Remembers 1999 Kargil War with Throwback Images of MiG Jets from 1st Attack on Pakistani Posts
IAF MiG-23 armed ahead of the strike. (Image: IAF/ Twitter)
Indian Air Force has shared images of MiG fighter jets remembering the first day of air attack on Pakistani posts and supply lines during the Kargil War 20 years ago. The images shared on Twitter show a MiG-23 ready with ammunition, a MiG-27 getting ready for the flight and a MiG-29 giving cover to the strike aircrafts. Apart from the mentioned jets, there was also the trusted MiG-21 Bison fighter jet, the same plane piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan to destroy the Pakistan Air Force's F-16 Falcon.

The first tweet by IAF reads- "#RememberingKargil #OpSafedSagar Morning of 26 May 1999: IAF commenced air ops by attacking enemy positions & supply lines. First strike was launched at 0630hrs by MiG-21, MiG-27ML & MiG-23BN fighters."



The operation by IAF was called Operation Safed Sagar and proved critical in deciding the result of the war in favour of India. Another tweet by IAF reads - "Mig-29 on Combat Air Patrol provided Air Defence cover to strike aircraft. Post strike, Canberra carried out recce to assess the damage inflicted on the enemy."

The IAF has finalized the procurement of advanced Dassault Rafale MMRCA fighter jets to add to the firepower of the Indian Armed Forces.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
