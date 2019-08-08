IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKi Fighter Jet Crashes in Assam, Both Pilots Ejected Safety

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet on a routine training mission has crashed near Tezpur, Assam. Both the pilots ejected safely. The cause of the incident is not known yet.

IAF: Today evening a Su-30 aircraft on a routine training mission from Tezpur(Assam) crashed in the local flying area. Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/RV5BTlmBOb — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Further details are awaited.

