1-min read

IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKi Fighter Jet Crashes in Assam, Both Pilots Ejected Safety

Both the pilots ejected safely and the cause of the incident is not known yet.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 9:55 PM IST
IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKi Fighter Jet Crashes in Assam, Both Pilots Ejected Safety
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet on a routine training mission has crashed near Tezpur, Assam. Both the pilots ejected safely. The cause of the incident is not known yet.

As per ANI - "Today evening a Su-30 aircraft on a routine training mission from Tezpur(Assam) crashed in the local flying area. Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain cause of the accident."

Further details are awaited.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
