IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKi Fighter Jet Crashes in Assam, Both Pilots Ejected Safety
Both the pilots ejected safely and the cause of the incident is not known yet.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet on a routine training mission has crashed near Tezpur, Assam. Both the pilots ejected safely. The cause of the incident is not known yet.
IAF: Today evening a Su-30 aircraft on a routine training mission from Tezpur(Assam) crashed in the local flying area. Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/RV5BTlmBOb— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019
As per ANI - "Today evening a Su-30 aircraft on a routine training mission from Tezpur(Assam) crashed in the local flying area. Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain cause of the accident."
Further details are awaited.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Stubborn Dog Refusing to Walk is Cheering Netizens up in the US
- Bihar Man Turns Tata Nano Into a Helicopter After Failing to Become a Pilot: Watch Video
- Hesson Announces Departure From Kings XI Punjab Amid Links to India Job
- Amazon Freedom Sale: How Does an Apple iPhone XR For Rs 50,999 Sound?
- Disney+ For $6.99 Per Month is a Declaration of War on Netflix