1-min read

IAF Tejas Fighter Jet Drops Fuel Tank After Jaguar Last Week, Here's How it Looks Like – Watch Video

The Indian Air Force (IAF) earlier hailed the pilot of a Jaguar aircraft that had a narrow escape in Ambala for his prompt action that not only saved the fighter jet but also the lives of people.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
Representative Image.
The Air Force has ordered an investigation after the spare fuel tank from an LCA Tejas fighter jet fell into an empty farm land near Coimbatore on Tuesday. Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky. It caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire, the police added. However, the combat jet landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station.

Sources in the force said the reason behind the incident was not yet clear. This is not the only case of IAF jet dropping fuel tank as last week only, an Indian Air Force Jaguar pilot jettisoned fuel tanks of his aircraft after one of his engines failed on being hit by a bird. The IAF pilot managed to land the jet safely at the Ambala airbase. Here’s how dropping a fuel tank actually looks like –

The Indian Air Force (IAF) earlier hailed the pilot of a Jaguar aircraft that had a narrow escape in Ambala on Thursday for his prompt action that not only saved the fighter jet but also the lives of people. The aircraft, with two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods, took off from the Air Force Station, Ambala for a training mission on Thursday.

Immediately after the take-off, it encountered a flock of birds. The bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines. "Despite one of the most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in a matter of seconds, jettisoned the two additional fuel drop tanks as well as the CBLS pods and went on to safely land the aircraft.

His actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF, resulting from extensive operational training," the IAF said. The professionalism and quick thinking of the pilot not only saved a war-waging asset but also the lives of the many civilians residing in the area adjoining the airfield, it added.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
