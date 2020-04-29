IAF Transported 600 Tonnes of Medical Equipment, Other Essential Items Since Nationwide Lockdown

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported approximately 600 tonnes of medical equipment and other essential supplies till date since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. On April 25, the IAF's transport aircraft landed at the Lengpui airport in Aizawl with 22 tonnes of medical supplies for combating COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

The items were airlifted for the governments of Mizoram and Meghalaya, it added.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than to 28,000 people and killed 886 in the country till now.

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate.

The ministry said, "Till date, the IAF has transported approximately 600 tonnes of medical equipment and support material."

A 15-member rapid response team of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) was sent to Kuwait on April 11 in response to the request from Kuwait to the Indian government.

On completion of the task, the team was airlifted back from Kuwait in a C-130 aircraft of the IAF on April 25, the ministry said.

"During the return, a six-year-old girl, suffering from cancer and requiring immediate emergency surgery, was also evacuated along with her father," it said.