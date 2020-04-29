AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

IAF Transported 600 Tonnes of Medical Equipment, Other Essential Items Since Nationwide Lockdown

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than to 28,000 people and killed 886 in the country till now.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 8:55 AM IST
Share this:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has transported approximately 600 tonnes of medical equipment and other essential supplies till date since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. On April 25, the IAF's transport aircraft landed at the Lengpui airport in Aizawl with 22 tonnes of medical supplies for combating COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

The items were airlifted for the governments of Mizoram and Meghalaya, it added.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than to 28,000 people and killed 886 in the country till now.

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate.

The ministry said, "Till date, the IAF has transported approximately 600 tonnes of medical equipment and support material."

A 15-member rapid response team of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) was sent to Kuwait on April 11 in response to the request from Kuwait to the Indian government.

On completion of the task, the team was airlifted back from Kuwait in a C-130 aircraft of the IAF on April 25, the ministry said.

"During the return, a six-year-old girl, suffering from cancer and requiring immediate emergency surgery, was also evacuated along with her father," it said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,629

    +619*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,332

    +1,358*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,696

    +669*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,007

    +70*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres