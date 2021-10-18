ICAT Commences Operations at New Vehicle Safety Testing Facility In Manesar

In March 2021, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, under the leadership of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, made it compulsory for new cars being manufactured to have side airbags, a feature that was earlier limited to premium trims of the vehicles.

Shifting a gear higher in the vehicle bound for revamped road safety, the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), an automotive development agency located in Manesar, Haryana, has launched a new establishment dedicated to the testing of airbags in Indian vehicles, among other tests.

The laboratory will create real-world, intended, and non-intended scenarios to test the durability of the cabin and calibrate the safety standards of airbags according to Indian roads and their conditions. In addition, the testing facility will factor in various static and dynamic situations under which the airbags can and should be deployed. These include hammer blow, seat adjustments, herringbone, curb hit, door slam, and customer-specific tests.

The facility, according to a report is honed with a nexus of sensors that will observe and collect data from various locations in the car and adjust the standards of the airbag system and the algorithm powering it. The sensors are generally installed on the side doors, and frontal cross beams and are named Remote Sensor Units (RSUs). The ECU, combined with the RSUs, came up with the decision to deploy the airbags.

It is a revolutionary step for the Indian automotive industry since, earlier, the suppliers for ECUs, airbags, and censors had to approach testing agencies outside the country to get the required clearance to conduct tests on their products. With ICAT opening its testing facility in Manesar, people can expect an improved quality of airbags and safety features in their cars, reported Autocar. In addition, the ICAT facility will also foster a reduction in the cost of these safety features, which was earlier, high, making it seldom for mid-range cars to be equipped with it.

