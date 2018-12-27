ICAT Launches High Security Registration Certificate Procedure in India

The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar has launched the certification of vehicle and components with high-security features. With the new high-security features, it will become difficult to forge or counterfeit the ICAT certificate, an official said earlier. This is a first of its kind initiative taken by any automotive certification agency in India for enhancing the security of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certificates which include Type Approval Certificates (TAC) and Conformity of Production (COP) Certificates for vehicles, engines and components.According to Dinesh Tyagi, director, ICAT, Manesar, the new ICAT certificate format consists of nine new and unique security features incorporated in the certificate. The most important security feature is the paper itself on which the certificate is to be printed as it is a special paper which is made especially according to ICAT's specific requirements.The unique features in the certificate include high-security paper, printing using the ultraviolet ink, Troy mark, microprint, pantograph, reverse pantograph, secure code, print code and digitally printed stamp and seal of ICAT.ICAT is the premier certification agency authorised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for providing testing and certification services to the vehicle and component manufacturers situated within India and abroad. In addition to the certification services, ICAT provides extensive testing services for product development and validation.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.