Iconic Brabham Brand Returns, To Rollout Road and Race Cars
David Brabham has combined his skill, passion and enthusiasm to guide this project ahead of its unveiling.
Brabham Automotive teaser image. (Image: Brabham)
Brabham Automotive marks the start of a new chapter for one of the most celebrated and evocative names in motor racing history, with the relaunch of the brand name. Led by the multiple Le Mans winner, David Brabham, the announcement marks a continuation of the family’s legacy that started with his father, triple Formula 1 World Champion, Sir Jack Brabham.
A racer like no other, as well as a pioneer, engineer and F1 team owner, Sir Jack Brabham left an indelible mark on the world of motorsport, uniquely being the first and only driver to win an F1 World Championship in a car bearing his name. The launch heralds the start of a new chapter in the story of a family synonymous with success.
Drawing on vast experience from four decades of competing at all levels of global motorsport, David Brabham has combined his skill, passion and enthusiasm to guide this project ahead of its unveiling.
More information on Brabham Automotive will be announced shortly.
Today marks the start of a new era for one of the most celebrated and evocative names in motor racing history. A legend redefined. pic.twitter.com/Jswyk4VNNu— Brabham Automotive (@brabhamauto) February 19, 2018
