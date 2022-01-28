Iconic Double Decker Bus Goes Electric, Mumbai to Get 900 Buses from BEST

There are plenty of iconic monuments, structures and even vehicles that set Mumbai apart from any other city in the country, and indeed, the world. One of those instantly recognisable vehicles is Mumbai’s cultural arsenal is the double-decker bus, which is soon to go electric! Yes, the Tourism and Environment Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, has announced on Twitter that 900 such electric buses will soon be procured by BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport). Thackeray in one of his tweets also said, “As we increase our BEST fleet, ultimately to 10,000 electric/clean alternate fuel buses, our aim is to have maximum double-decker buses, as this increases our capacity."

In addition to this, Thackeray also thanked the BEST chairman, GM and committee for honouring his suggestion. He went a step further by also requesting municipal commissioners from other cities to procure electric buses and to even add the double-decker electric bus to their routes. He also stated, “CM Uddhav Thackeray and I have been personally keen on reviving Mumbai’s iconic double-decker buses." This new initiative by the Government of Maharastra could very be the catalyst for more EVs to start plying the roads of Mumbai.

The BEST double-decker, now electric! CM Uddhav Thackeray and I have been personally keen on reviving Mumbai’s iconic double-decker buses. pic.twitter.com/lQkjvKlVgh — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 27, 2022

This zero-emission, zero noise EV drive is likely to further boost the adoption of electric vehicles in the state, given that there are already a sizeable number of passenger vehicles like the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and more, on the roads already. FYI, BEST is responsible for ferrying around 25 lakh passengers across Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander and, of course, Mumbai.

To put it simply, the ICE buses currently used by most cities across India are diesel-powered, which only adds to the emissions count in each of these cities. Switching to electric seems like the right way to go!

