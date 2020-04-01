Iconic HM Ambassador Modified Into an Electric Vehicle is Completely Future-Proof

Iconic HM Ambassador Gets an Electric Vehicle Makeover, Will Cost Just Re 1 Per KilometerWhile India is still warming up to the idea of electric vehicles, a few companies are developing electric kits that can be used to transform regular cars completely. The iconic Hindustan Ambassador has now become one such Indian vehicle.

A team of youngsters at He-Man Auto Robopark Pvt Ltd, located in Kerala’s Angamaly, developed an amby with EV properties.



The team bought an old Ambassador and removed the engine of the car completely. They then installed a new electric motor in the car.

As per the report, the electric motor is being powered by a pack of lead-acid battery that is kept in the boot of the vehicle. The electric motor has a maximum power of 53 Bhp and a top torque of 275 Nm. The car is powered by 22 batteries which form a 20kW source.

The Ambassador EV can go up to 120 km/h and as per the team, it can achieve 60km/h in 12 seconds, the report added.



The Ambassador at full charge can do 100km at only Re 1 per km, said the report. The battery of the electric Ambassador takes 8 hours to charge and there is no way to hasten the process as of yet.

Currently, the team is working on the lithium-ion battery pack and the total conversion has cost the team Rs 6 lakh, the report revealed.

