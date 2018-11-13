English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy SUV Bookings to Stop From December 2018 – Report

Indian Armed Forces, which used to be the biggest buyer for Gypsy has also moved to Tata Safari Storme.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:November 13, 2018, 3:34 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
In a sad news to the auto enthusiasts, Maruti Suzuki will soon phase out the iconic Gypsy SUV from the Indian market, with the production coming to an end in March 2019. As per a report, dealers will stop accepting further bookings of Gypsy starting December 2018. However, the bookings of Gypsy can be done throughout November at the full payment upfront.

Launched back in 1985, the Gypsy is facing heat from government over rising safety standards and emission norms. The Government of India is pushing for mandatory ABS and Airbags in all the new vehicles sold and starting 2020, will implement the stricter BS6 emission norms.

1500th Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army. (Image: Tata Motors) AIndian Army has replaced Maruti Suzuki Gypsy with Tata Safari Storme. (Image: Tata Motors)

Like Maruti 800, the largest car manufacturer in India doesn’t see any point spending money on the Gypsy to add all these updates, and hence will close the production. The sales of the Maruti Gypsy have also tumbled drastically over the past few years.

While private buyers were anyways moving away from Gypsy to the more comfortable urban compact SUVs, Indian Armed Forces, which used to be the biggest buyer for Gypsy has also moved to the Tata Safari as their official vehicle.

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is powered by a 1.3-litre petrol engine which is BS4 compatible and makes 80 bhp of peak power and 103 Nm of peak torque. The Gypsy comes with four wheel drive as standard along with a low range gearbox. It is priced at Rs 7 Lakh (on-road).
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
