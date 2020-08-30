Iconic Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and Phantom V to be Restored as Limited-Edition Electric Cars: Watch Video

British firm Lunaz Design, which specializes in vehicle electrification, is adding two exceptional models to its catalogue -- entirely restored and electrified versions of the legendary Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and Rolls-Royce Phantom V.

The Phantom V will be kitted out with an impressive 120 kWh battery that offers an estimated range of close to 300 miles or around 382 km. Meanwhile, this version of the Silver Cloud gets an 80 kWh battery but should offer similar range. In terms of performance this Silver Cloud, with 375hp, will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h g in 5 seconds or less.

These two models benefit from a host of modern technology (audio system, infotainment, air conditioning, etc.), all in a classic style that respects the history of Rolls-Royce.

Watch Video:

Only about 30 vehicles, entirely hand-built, are expected to be produced. Lunaz has announced prices starting at respectively 350,000 pounds (the equivalent of about and 500,000 pounds, excluding taxes) for the Silver Cloud and the Phantom V.