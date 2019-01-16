English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iconic Yezdi 250 Motorcycle Modified to Get Bobber Style, Retains Retro Character
While the Yezdi 250 has been completely changed visually, the custom house has retained the engine and exhausts from the stock motorcycle.
Modified Yezdi 250. (Image: a href="https://www.facebook.com/indicustomgarage/">Indi Custom Garage)
India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world, however, most of these two-wheelers belong to either scooter segment or commuter motorcycles. But back in the days, owning a motorcycle a luxury and many of these iconic motorcycles are making a comeback now. Case in point, the newly launched, or rather reintroduced Jawa Motorcycle brand in India. The iconic brand was known for its Yezdi range of bikes.
While has not launched any Yezdi motorcycle as of now (and we hope they will introduce the Yezdi range soon), the good folks at Indi Custom Garage has modified a retro-style Yezdi 250 into a bobber style motorcycle. The bike has been completely changed visually, while the custom house has retained the engine and exhausts from the stock motorcycle.
Modified Yezdi 250 with bobber style. (Image: a href="https://www.facebook.com/indicustomgarage/">Indi Custom Garage)
On the design front, modified Yezdi 250 gets a brown paint with golden shade highlights and chrome that adds to the retro-character of the Yezdi. The fenders in front gets golden graphics,
while the headlight and indicators get chrome housing.
The custom house has replaced the original components with a single-pod instrument console, aftermarket handlebar with chrome finish, custom fuel tank featuring Indi Custom Garage logo. The rider only seat is also custom made with tan leather and diamond stitch pattern.
The rear number plate has been placed on the right side of the motorcycle, while the braking duty is performed by disc brake in the front and drum at the rear. The engine is the same 248.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, two-stroke unit producing 13 bhp and 20.60 Nm.
