If Supercar Maker Lamborghini Ever Made a Motorcycle, It May Look Like This Rendering

When we say Lamborghini, chances are that you might be thinking of a loud, brash, insanely fast and a menacing-looking supercar. You won’t be wrong, though, because that is what Lamborghinis are. But what if they ever decided to make a motorcycle? Well, chances of that happening are very low because Lamborghini is owned by Volkswagen who also owns another Italian brand known for making exotic performance machines – Ducati. And since Ducati only makes two-wheelers, it is unlikely that Lamborghini would be stepping into their shoes. But then again, for the sake of imagination, what if Lamborghini did decide to make a two-wheeled machine? Well, you won’t have to look much further than what this artist has come up with and posted it on their Instagram account by the name of ‘yasiddesign’.





As mentioned in the post, this rendering started its life as a Ducati Diavel which has now been transformed into something else altogether. It has a long wheelbase and is a single-seater motorcycle. What it gets bang on is that the motorcycle has a stance to drool over. You can see the Trellis frame peak out from under the tank – a signature design element of a particular Ducati called as the Monster. The motorcycle has also been given a single-sided swingarm, an exotic-looking exhaust, a fat rear tyre and the suspension is hidden inside the body work that extends from the headlamp cowl giving it a futuristic look. Oh, and if you did not spot it already, the headlamps and tail lights take direct inspiration from the modern-day Lamborghinis.

So while Lamborghini making a motorcycle in the immediate future is highly unlikely, it is great that thanks to such talented artists, we can at least have a proper rendering that gives a picture to our imagination to the question of ‘what if’.

